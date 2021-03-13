Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and several other Mumbai Indians (MI) players wished Mumbai City FC ahead of their Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 final clash against ATK Mohun Bagan. The summit clash takes place at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Saturday (March 13). The Islanders have indeed been phenomenal this season and are just one hurdle away from clinching their maiden title. Boosting up the morale of Sergio Lobera’s side, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians backed the Islanders to emerge victorious in the finals. In a video shared by Mumbai City FC’s official Twitter account, several MI stars, namely Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Zaheer Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav and Aditya Tare, were cheering for Sergio Lobera’s men. How to Watch Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2020–21 Final Live Streaming Online in IST?

An exciting contest is undoubtedly on the cards as Mumbai and ATK have been two of the strongest teams this season and deservedly qualified for the summit clash. The Islanders, who topped the league stage, are indeed tad favourites as they defeated the Mariners in both their meetings earlier this season. However, they can’t afford to be complacent as ATK Mohun Bagan haven’t also done much wrong. Meanwhile, let’s look at how MI stars cheered for Mumbai City FC.

Watch Video:

Notably, the Amrinder Singh-led side are coming off a thrilling win against FC Goa. The rubber went to the penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw on aggregate. The Islanders progressed to the final after defeating the Gaurs 6-5 in the shootout. On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan defeated NorthEast United FC with an aggregate win of 3-2 over the two legs of the second semi-final.

