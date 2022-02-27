ATK Mohun Bagan is all set to take on Bengaluru FC and the two teams will fight for a spot in the semi-finals of the ISL 2021-22. The game will be extremely interesting as the two teams will leave no stone to give their best in this match. In this article, we shall be bringing the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's quickly have a look at the preview of the game first. ISL 2021-22 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online.

So ATK Mohun Bagan is already placed in the top three positions of the ISL 2021-22 points table. The team has 31 points in their kitty whereas Bengaluru is placed on number six. Sunil Chettri's team has so far played 18 games out of which they have won seven of them and lost six. Five of their matches ended with a draw. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the game.

When is ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The match will take place on February 27, 2022 (Sunday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the ATKMB vs BFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

