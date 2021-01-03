With an aim of toppling Mumbai City FC at the top of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 points table, ATK Mohun Bagan will lock horns with NorthEast United FC in their next fixture. The encounter takes place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday (January 3). The Mariners have been on a roll this season and are looking well set to challenge for the AFC Champions League 2022 qualification. On the other hand, NorthEast United FC have blown hot and cold this season with two wins, five draws but just one loss in eight outings. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, defenders, midfielders and strikers for ATKMB vs NEUFC match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

The Highlanders weren’t one of the favourites at the start of the season but have utilized their resources well. Although they have won just a couple of games, NorthEast United FC can enter the top four with a win against the Mariners. As ATK Mohun Bagan made their debut this season, these two sides meet for the first time. With both teams having a strong defence, an exciting contest is on the cards, but ATK are certainly the favourites. As the upcoming game gets lined up, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team.

ATKMB vs NEUFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB) must be your goalkeeper.

ATKMB vs NEUFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC), Dylan Fox (NEUFC), Tiri (ATKMB) should be your three picks for defenders.

ATKMB vs NEUFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Carl McHugh (ATKMB), Edu Garcia(ATKMB), Khassa Camara (NEUFC) and Lalengmawia (NEUFC) can be picked as midfielders for this game.

ATKMB vs NEUFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Idrissa Sylla (NEUFC) and Kwesi Appiah (NEUFC) will be the three strikers in your side.

ATKMB vs NEUFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB), Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC), Dylan Fox (NEUFC), Tiri (ATKMB), Carl McHugh (ATKMB), Edu Garcia(ATKMB), Khassa Camara (NEUFC), Lalengmawia (NEUFC), Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Idrissa Sylla (NEUFC), Kwesi Appiah (NEUFC)

Roy Krishna (ATKMB) should be the captain of your fantasy team while Idrissa Sylla (NEUFC) can fill the vice-captain slot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2021 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).