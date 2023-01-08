FC Barcelona will be looking to capitalize on Real Madrid’s defeat at the hands of Villarreal in La Liga when they take on Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano. Victory and the Catalonians move three points clear at the top, which also acts as a confidence booster for the squad, considering it will come against the no 4th ranked team in Spain. Barcelona has conceded just six goals in La Liga so far and Xavi is clearly working on the philosophy of strong defences winning you titles. There have been a few ups and downs in this campaign for the Catalonians, but overall, there is considerable progress. Opponents Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, have their focus on getting relevant in the title race and for that to happen, this one is a must-win game. Atletico Madrid versus Barcelona will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 am IST. Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Reportedly Interested in Signing Wout Weghorst on Loan From Burnley.

Stefan Savic has returned to first-team training with Atletico Madrid and is in line to start against Barcelona. Joao Felix is heavily linked with a loan switch to Manchester United but, for now, is part of the matchday squad, although he may not start the contest. Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann make up the two-man forward line, with Yannick Carrasco and Marcos Llorente as the wing-backs.

Robert Lewandowski and Jordi Alba miss out for Barcelona, which is a massive blow to the Catalonians. Ferran Torres will play as the no 9, with Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele on the wings. The midfield three will consist of Frenkie de Jong, Gavi and Pedri. Ronaldo Araujo and Andreas Christensen in the backline will have to be at their very best, considering Atletico Madrid can be at their attacking best at home. Cristiano Ronaldo Continues Gym Grind Ahead of Debut For His New Club Al-Nassr (See Instagram Post).

When is Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 will be played at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. The game will be held on January 9, 2023 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 are the official broadcaster of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into the Sports18 SD/HD channels to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona clash live on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans can watch La Liga 2022-23 in India online. Viacom18 are the official broadcast partners. Fans can tune into the Voot Select App and JioCinema app and website to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona football match live streaming. This game is likely going to end in a scored draw with not many chances created.

