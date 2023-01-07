Cristiano Ronaldo has joined the practice of his new club Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and waiting for his suspension to end for making his debut in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23. Ahead of the that, the Portuguese superstar continues his commitment to his well reputed work ethic as he shares a post on Instagram where the forward was spotted grinding out in the gym to maintain himself in shape along with the message "Make every workout count". When is Al-Nassr's Next Match in Saudi Pro League? Is Cristiano Ronaldo Available for Selection?

Cristiano Ronaldo Continues Gym Grind

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

