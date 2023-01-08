Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Burnley over the signing of Wout Weghorst. It is no secret that the Red Devils need a striker in the winter transfer window after Cristiano Ronaldo’s mid-season departure and head coach Erik ten Hag has already made it clear that they will look for quality signings. The Premier League giants is said to have set their sights in signing Weghorst, who made an impact for Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Cristiano Ronaldo Continues Gym Grind Ahead of Debut For His New Club Al-Nassr (See Instagram Post).

The tall striker had come as a substitute during Netherlands’ quarterfinal against Argentina and scored two goals to take the match to the penalties, where his side eventually lost. Despite Netherlands’ defeat, Weghorst performance drew a lot of appreciation from all corners. The forward had even gotten involved in a spat with Lionel Messi after the match. According to a report in The Athletic, Manchester United have enquired with Burnley about the availability of the 30-year-old striker. With Burnley being relegated, Weghorst currently is on loan at Besiktas where he has been in good form, scoring eight goals and assisting six times in 17 matches. Liverpool 2–2 Wolves, FA Cup 2022–23: Reds Held at Home As Third Round Clash Heads Into Replay (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Weghorst's switch to Manchester United seems a likely one after the striker seemed to bid goodbye to the Besiktas fans after scoring for the side in their Turkish Superlig match against Kasimpasa.

The report also claims that Manchester United are only looking for loan deals in the winter transfer window and therefore, Weghorst’s arrival could also be for a short-term basis. However, they would also need Besiktas’ approval in order to complete the deal as the Turkish club had initially agreed on a option-to-buy deal with Burnley to sign the striker after his loan spell ended. Manchester United have also reportedly looked to sign Al-Nassr’s Vincent Aboubakar, who might leave the Saudi Arabian club after Ronaldo’s arrival. Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix is also reportedly on the club’s radar

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2023 12:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).