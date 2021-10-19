Atletico Madrid and Liverpool are all set to lock horns in a blockbuster clash in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday, October 20. The match would begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Liverpool have been in red hot form at the moment with talismanic striker Mohammed Salah, who scored a world-class goal against Watford and he would once again be a crucial player for Jurgen Klopp's side in their quest to win three points in an away fixture. Liverpool, in general, have been in good form at the moment and with momentum and confidence on their side, the Reds can turn out to be the favourites for this high-octane clash. But Atletico Madrid are not a side to be taken lightly. Even when things don't go well for them, they make it a point to put up a fight, before going down. And Diego Simeone would want his team to show that kind of a spirit against a formidable Liverpool side. Liverpool would be bolstered by the return of Brazilian duo Alisson Becker and Fabinho. Lionel Messi Included in 22-Member Squad for UCL 2021-22 Match Against RB Leipzig, Check Predicted Starting XI for PSG vs LEP

Atletico Madrid had defeated Liverpool on both legs in the last-16 stage in the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 season and they would be more than happy to have a result like that once again.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on October 20, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2021 08:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).