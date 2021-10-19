After missing out on the last match against Angers in the Ligue 1 2021-22, Lionel Messi has made a comeback in the PSG squad. They will be taking on Germany's RB Leipzig in the UCL 2021-22 match. Lionel Messi's name has also been included in the 22-member squad which has been announced by the French giants. Kylian Mbappe is also a part of the squad. However, Neymar is missing out due to a groin injury. The official account of PSG shared the news about Neymar's injury on social media. PSG vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

The statement from PSG further said that the Brazilian forward will continue to be on the doctor's table for the next few days. The 22-member squad also does not have Sergio Ramos' name too who has been nursing in an injury that occurred to him during one of the training sessions. PSG walk into the game with a stunning 2-0 win against Manchester City and Lionel Messi had scored for the first time in PSG colours. That moment is something that PSG fans will remember for a long time.

22-Member Squad:

For now, even Lipzeig has several issues when it comes to their roaster. Dani Olmo (thigh), Brian Brobbey (thigh), Marcelo Saracchi (knee) and Marcel Halstenberg (ankle) have been out due to injuries. Now, check out the predicted playing XI for both teams.

Probable Lineup For PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Verratti, Gueye, Herrera; Rafinha, Messi Mbappe

Probable Lineup for Lipzeig : Gulacsi; Klostermann, Simakan, Orban; Mukiele, Kampl, Laimer, Angelino; Nkunku, Silva, Forsberg

What do you think about the starting XI of both teams? Do leave your comments below in the Comments section. The match will begin at 12.30 am IST. Stay tuned to know more updates related to the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2021 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).