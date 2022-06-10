France are set to face Austria in a UEFA Nations League 2022-23 encounter on June 11, Saturday. The match would be played at the Ernst Happel Stadium and is scheduled to start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). After two games, last year's champions France are yet to open their points account in the competition. The World Champions started off with a shock loss to Denmark and then played out a 1-1 draw against Croatia. They would be desperate in search of a victory, something that would help them lift up what seems to be a poor campaign so far. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Portugal's 2-0 Win Over Czech Republic in UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Austria on the other hand, have had mixed form in the competition. They defeated Croatia to start off their campaign but then were defeated by Denmark in their second match. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of this clash.

When Is Austria vs France, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Austria vs France UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will take place on June 11, 2022 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Ernst Happel Stadium and has a scheduled start time of 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Austria vs France, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Austria vs France UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sony Sports Network. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony TEN 1 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

Is Austria vs France, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow Austria vs France, UEFA National League match on online platform. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio subscribers can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2022 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).