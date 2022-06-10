Portugal defeated Czech Republic 2-0 in the UEFA Nations League to stay on top of the team standing in Group B. Following the win, captain Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram and wrote, "Grande vitória, equipa! Estamos onde queremos e merecemos… #1! Obrigado a todos pelo apoio," which translates to "Big win, team!💪🏽 We are where we want and deserve… #1!

Thank you all for the support"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)