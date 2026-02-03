Paris, February 3: A French hospital was forced to evacuate several wings and summon a military bomb squad after a 24-year-old man arrived at the emergency department with a live World War I artillery shell lodged in his rectum. The incident, which took place on Saturday night at the Rangueil Hospital in Toulouse, triggered an immediate security alert. Specialists from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were deployed to ensure the century-old projectile did not detonate before surgeons could safely remove it.

The patient reportedly arrived in extreme discomfort, eventually admitting that the eight-inch-long shell had been inserted internally. The hospital immediately implemented emergency protocols, moving patients and staff to safety as the fire brigade and bomb disposal experts secured the area. While medical staff are accustomed to removing unusual objects, the presence of potentially active military ordnance necessitated a full-scale tactical response. New Epstein Files Claim Bill Gates Allegedly Sought Antibiotics for STD After S*x With 'Russian Girls'.

Upon arrival, the bomb squad identified the object as a 37mm shell used by the Imperial German Army during the Great War. Despite being over 100 years old, such munitions often remain volatile. Experts had to determine the risk of detonation from the fuse or propellant before surgical intervention could begin.

Once the EOD team declared the shell "safe" for handling, medical teams successfully performed the removal. The patient is currently in stable condition and is expected to make a full physical recovery, though he remains under medical observation for internal injuries.

The Toulouse Prosecutor’s Office and local police have launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities are specifically looking into how the man obtained the ordnance, as it is classified as a "Category A" munition under French law, a category reserved for war materiel that is illegal for civilians to possess.

"The patient is set to be interviewed by police this week," a police source confirmed. Potential charges include the illegal possession of live ammunition and endangering public safety. The incident caused significant disruption to the hospital’s operations, with several emergency admissions having to be diverted to other regional facilities during the standoff.

Medical history has seen similar cases, notably an 88-year-old Frenchman in 2022 and a UK man in 2021, both of whom required bomb squad assistance for similar incidents. Doctors reiterate that such objects pose a dual risk of explosion and severe internal trauma, including bowel perforation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Sun), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

