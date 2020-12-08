Barcelona and Juventus will face each other in the final Group G game of UEFA Champions League 2020-21. The clash will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium on December 8, 2020 (Tuesday midnight). Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among football fans who select their teams to win some cash. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your BAR vs JUV, UCL 2020-21 Dream11 fantasy playing XI. BAR vs JUV Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2020–21.

The teams met earlier this season with Barcelona coming away with a 2-0 win in Turin and would hope to replicate that result. Both teams are fighting for the top spot in the group as they currently occupy the first two positions in the group. This match will see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo cross paths once again as the Portuguese was absent from the previous encounter due to a positive coronavirus diagnosis. Cristiano Ronaldo Looks To End Barcelona Duck As Juventus Face Spanish Giants in UCL 2020-21 Group G Clash.

Lionel Messi

The Barcelona skipper hasn’t been in the best forms but should be picked in your BAR vs JUV Dream11 Fantasy Team. Lionel Messi scored in the side’s previous meeting and has a good record in the Champions League at home. The 33-year-old is been scoring and creating goals for his team and will play a crucial role in this game.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The 35-year-old has been in sensational form this season and should be a must-have in your BAR vs JUV Dream11 Fantasy Team. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 10 goals in nine games this season with two in the Champions League. And with Barcelona’s poor form, the Portuguese has a good chance of getting on the scoresheet.

Jordi Alba

The Spanish fullback is in great form this season and will be key of Barcelona are to get the better of the Italian champions. Jordi Alba is the highest assist provider for the Catalan giants this campaign and should be picked in your BAR vs JUV Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Alvaro Morata

The Spaniard has been in great form and is one of the leading scorers in the Champions League this season. Alvaro Morata has scored 6 goals in the competition this season and will be key in this game and should be included in your BAR vs JUV Dream11 Fantasy Team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).