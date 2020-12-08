Barcelona (BAR) will square off against Juventus (JUV) in Group G fixture of UEFA Champions League 2020-21. The game will be held at Camp Nou on December 8, 2020. Indian fans can view the match live telecast on December 9, 2020 at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The upcoming game will determine the fortune of both teams in the ongoing competition. The much-awaited clash between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as we are all set for Super-Tuesday competition in UCL 2020-21. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for BAR vs JUV UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. Barcelona vs Juventus Live Streaming Online in IST: UCL 2020–21 Group Stage Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Both Juventus and Barcelona have started off with a below-par performance in UEFA Champions League 2020-21. The Catalan giants were dismal in their 2-1 loss to Cadiz in the past weekend. While Juventus relies heavily upon Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata, other players should also perform well if the team has to move up on the point table in coming matches. If we speak of BAR vs JUV head to head, the Spanish giants have a slight edge of their Italian rivals and have won five matches as opposed to Juventus' three victories. Barcelona vs Juventus, UCL 2020-21: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Resume Rivalry, Could It Be For the Final Time?

BAR vs JUV, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Marc Ten Stegen (BAR) should be selected as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

BAR vs JUV, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Jordi Alba (BAR), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV) and Clement Lenglet (BAR) should be picked as the three defenders for this fantasy team.

BAR vs JUV, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Adrien Rabiot (JUV) and Miralem Pjanic (BAR) will be selected as the midfielders for this side.

BAR vs JUV, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR), Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) and Antoine Griezmann (BAR) will be three forwards.

BAR vs JUV, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Marc Ten Stegen (BAR), Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Jordi Alba (BAR), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV), Clement Lenglet (BAR), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Adrien Rabiot (JUV), Miralem Pjanic (BAR), Lionel Messi (BAR), Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Antoine Griezmann (BAR).

Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) should be selected as captain for BAR vs JUV Dream11 team. While Frenkie de Jong (BAR) can be chosen as vice-captain.

