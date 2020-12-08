Cristiano Ronaldo is the leading scorer in the history of the Champions League with 132 goals in 173 appearances and on Tuesday (December 8) will face his old foes Barcelona. The Portuguese star has faced a total of 54 teams in the competition, averaging a goal every 113 minutes. However, despite such an impeccable record in Europe’s premier footballing tournament, the 35-year-old has never managed to score against the Catalans. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Resume Rivalry, Could It Be For the Final Time?

Juventus faced Barcelona in October of this year in Turin but the five-time Ballon d’Or wasn’t able to take part in the game due to a positive coronavirus diagnosis while on International duty. However, the 35-year-old is fully fit for this clash and will be hoping to put an end to his disastrous run against the Spanish side.

Cristiano Ronaldo has faced Barcelona a total of five times in the competition but has never been able to find the back of the net in 450 minutes – 270 with Manchester United and 180 with Real Madrid. The Portuguese hasn’t also been on the right side of the results, winning just one of the five encounters, losing two and drawing two.

However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is in great form coming into this clash and will not have a better opportunity to break his duck against the Catalans considering his scoring run and Barcelona’s defensive issues. The 35-year-old has scored 10 times in nine appearances this season, averaging a goal every 74 minutes.

Both the teams as expected occupy the top two spots on their group and now look to finish as the section winners. Barcelona with five wins of five are at the top while, the early defeat to the Spanish side, sees Juventus in the second position.

