BAR vs LET Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for FC Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga Football Match

FC Barcelona will hope to recover from their shock 0-2 defeat against Valencia when they host Levante in La Liga 2019-20 at Camp Nou. The defeat to Valencia also put Barcelona six points behind league leaders Real Madrid and they will hope to keep Madrid on their toes with a win at home. Fans, who play fantasy games like Dream11, can find all tips and team suggestions to build a strong fantasy team for the FC Barcelona vs Levante La Liga 2019-20 encounter. FC Barcelona are second in the points table while ranked 13th and are winless in their last five league encounters. Meanwhile, fans who play fantasy games like Dream11 can find all suggestions to build a strong fantasy team for BAR vs LET match.

New Barcelona coach Quique Setien informed at the pre-match conference that Ousmane Dembele is out from taking part in the match while Arturo Vidal has a slight niggle and could be involved from the bench. Luis Suarez is, however, out with a long-term injury while back-up goalkeeper Neto has a sprained ankle. Levante have won against Barcelona three successive times on their own turf but are yet to win at Camp Nou.

FC Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Marc Andre-ter Stegen (BAR) should be picked as the goalkeeper.

FC Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Samuel Umtiti (BAR), Jordi Alba (BAR) and Ruben Vezo (LET) should be picked as the defenders.

FC Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Arthur Melo (BAR), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Jose Luis Morales (LET) and Jose Campana (LET) would be part of the midfield.

FC Barcelona vs Levante, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR), Antoine Griezmann (BAR) and Borja Mayoral (LET) would be part of the attack.

