La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Detail: FC Barcelona returns to the Spotify Camp Nou on 25 January, to face bottom-of-the-table Real Oviedo in a Matchday 21 La Liga 2025-26 encounter. After a rare domestic slip-up against Real Sociedad in their last league outing, Hansi Flick’s side is eager to re-establish its dominance at the top of the standings. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Real Oviedo La Liga 2025–26 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Defending champions Barcelona have fallen behind in the La Liga 2025-26 points table after Real Madrid's win over third-place Villarreal last evening, making the title race closer than ever-before.

Barcelona vs Real Oviedo Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on January 26.

Venue: Nou Camp in Barcelona

Time: 8:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Barcelona vs Real Oviedo Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the La Liga League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Barcelona vs Oviedo live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Barcelona vs Oviedo live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Kylian Mbappe's Brace Propels Real Madrid to La Liga 2025-26 Summit After Win Over Villarreal.

Barcelona vs Real Oviedo Team News and Key Players

The headline for the Catalan giants is the expected return of teenage star Lamine Yamal. After serving a one-match suspension during the midweek Champions League victory over Slavia Prague, the 18-year-old is set to reclaim his spot on the right wing. His return is particularly timely as Barcelona navigate a midfield crisis following a hamstring injury to Pedri, who is expected to be sidelined for several weeks.

Real Oviedo, currently rooted to the foot of the table, face a daunting task. Despite a spirited performance in their recent 3-2 loss to Osasuna, Los Carbayones have struggled for consistency. They will be looking to capitalise on any defensive rotation Flick might implement ahead of Barcelona's upcoming European fixtures.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).