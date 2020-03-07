BAR vs RS Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Football Match

Barcelona (Photo Credits: @FCBarcelona)

FC Barcelona (BAR) will host a high-flying Real Sociedad side at Camp Nou in 2019-20 La Liga hoping to halt their campaign from derailing following the El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid that saw the Catalan club drop down to second in the league points table at the expense of Zinedine Zidane’s men. Barcelona are winless in their last two games across all competitions while Real Sociedad are on a winning run of five games. Imanol Alguacil’s team have been in terrific form and knocked out Mirandes to set up an all Basque final clash with Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Copa del Rey. Meanwhile, fans who play fantasy games like Dream11, cam find all tips and team suggestions to pick the right playing XI for BAR vs RS league match. Lionel Messi Displays Crazy Skills As Team Barcelona Sweats it Out Ahead of their Game Against Real Sociedad.

The defending league champions, who lost 0-2 to Real Madrid in the El Clasico last week, are behind Real Madrid in the La Liga points table and must win to keep themselves in the race for the league title. Lionel Messi apparently played through the El Clasico with an injury and it will be interesting to see if he is available for the Real Sociedad match. The away side, on the other, are on a winning run of five games, which includes a sensational 4-3 victory over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey 2019-20 quarter-finals. Arthur is out with a hamstring injury for Barcelona while Sergio Roberto is suspended. Asier Illarramendi will be missing for Real Sociedad.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this team.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Joseba Zaldua (RS) should be picked as one of three defenders for this side. Clement Lenglet (BAR) and Samuel Umtiti (BAR) would be the other two defenders.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Martin Odegaard (RS) the winger on loan from Real Madrid can’t stop scoring and assisting goals at this moment and is a must-pick. Frenkie de Jong (BAR) is another player that has impressed everyone. The pair would be joined by experienced player Arturo Vidal (BAR) and young prodigy Ansu Fati (BAR). He has been in such a form that Martin Odegaard (RS) can be made the vice-captain.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR) would spearhead the attacking line for this fantasy team. Alexander Isak (RS) and Mikel Oyarzabal (RS) would join him as the two forwards. Lionel Messi (BAR) should also be appointed the captain of this team.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR), Joseba Zaldua (RS), Clement Lenglet (BAR) and Samuel Umtiti (BAR), Martin Odegaard (RS), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Arturo Vidal (BAR), Ansu Fati (BAR), Lionel Messi (BAR), Alexander Isak (RS) and Mikel Oyarzabal (RS).

Both sides drew 2-2 when they met earlier this season in the La Liga. Alexander Isak then had brought Real Sociedad level on scores after an early Barcelona onslaught. With the striker now in great form, Real Sociedad, who also has the momentum, can spring for an unlikely win at Camp Nou.