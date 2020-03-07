Lionel Messi Displays Crazy Skills, Antoine Griezmann Unleashes His Funny Side As Team Barcelona Sweats it Out Ahead of their Game Against Real Sociedad (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi and Antoine Greizmann (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Team Barcelona has been sweating it out for their game against Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou. The La Liga tie will happen after Lionel Messi and team lost the El Classico 2020 match against Real Madrid and the team will be looking to forget the woes of the epic battle which happened last week. Lionel Messi had lost 2-0 against Real Madrid last week. Now, ahead of their game against Real Sociedad the team was seen working hard on their skills. Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Gerard Pique and Antoine Griezmann and others were seen sweating it out in the stadium. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez’s Sons Play Together for Barcelona Under-8s, Remind Fans of Their Fathers’ Game (Watch Video).

Lionel Messi like always had crazy skills up his sleeves and displayed the same as the team practised target shooting. Most of the other players got it right. Antoine Greizmann unleashed his funny side after he shot a goal in the post. Barcelona is currently placed on number two of the La Liga 2020 points table with 55 points. Real Madrid is placed on number one. The videos and pictures of the same were shared on the official page of Barcelona. Check them out below:

View this post on Instagram 👀 Target practice 🎯 A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona) on Mar 5, 2020 at 4:14am PST

Pictures

Talking about the home team, they will step into the game without the services of Arthur Melo as he is going through rehabilitation due to a problem in his ankle. “Arthur Melo has an ankle problem and is undergoing treatment with Dr. Ramon Cugat's team,” Barca said on their website on Friday. Forwards Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele continue to stay out for a long time due to injuries.