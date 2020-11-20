After the international break, the team are now headed back to business. Barcelona is all set to be hosted by Atletico Madrid. The good news is that Philippe Coutinho is back into the squad and Ronald Koeman is quite happy with the same. Ahead of the La Liga 2020-21 match, the team has announced a 21-member squad for the game. The match will be held on November 21, 2020, on Saturday. The Brazilian was out of the squad for three weeks after a hamstring injury. He had suffered from a hamstring injury after Barcelona lost the Real Madrid by 1-3. Coutinho started the game and featured on the left-wing. Barcelona Coach Ronald Koeman Defends Lionel Messi’s Angry Outburst.

He played for the full match but complained of the pain in the left hamstring. The tests determined the severity of the injury. Ronald Araujo, Sergio Busquets, Ansu Fati and Samuel Umtiti are all injured. Busquets and Fati who have been featured regularly under Ronald Koeman will be missed. Busquets picked up an injury while he was still on his national duty for Spain. Fati picked up the injury while playing for Real Betis which the Catalans won 5-2. Fati tore the meniscus in his left knee playing for Barcelona. Now, let's have a look at the squad announced by Barcelona.

Ronald Koeman on Philippe Coutinho

In the conference, he further defended Lionel Messi for his recent outburst where the Argentine said that he was fed-up of being blamed for everything at Barcelona. This was in context with Antoine Griezmann's former manager Eric Olhats who slammed Messi for his deplorable attitude. The match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will start at 1.30 am IST.

