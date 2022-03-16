Paris Saint Germain are trying to offload Neymar Jr following their latest exit from the UEFA Champions League. The Brazilian arrived at the Parisian club in 2017 for a world record fee but hasn't been able to produce his best for the club as injuries and strained relationship with the supporters on occasions have hampered his performances. Lionel Messi and Neymar Booed by PSG Fans During Their 3–0 Ligue 1 2021–22 Victory Over Bordeaux (Watch Videos).

According to a report from Foot Mercato, PSG are trying to figure out a way to sell Neymar Jr. The club no longer considers the Brazilian as untouchable in the team and have offered the superstar to several European heavyweights including Barcelona, whom he left to join the French outfit. Neymar Jr recently signed a new contract with PSG and has three years left on his current deal. Neymar Reveals He ‘Tried Everything’ To Make Barcelona Return.

The 30-year-old has never been able to reach his level in Barcelona for the level he showed at Barcelona for PSG. Injuries, non-sporting matters and missing important matches, have seen the club and its fans grow impatient with the Brazilian.

Meanwhile, PSG are trying to persuade Kylian Mbappe to renew his contract which expires in the summer. The Parisians are prepared to offer a huge salary bonus to the French World Cup winner if he signs a new deal and this is likely to be funded by the offloading to Neymar Jr's wages.

The Brazilian superstar was close to a move back to Barcelona in the recent seasons but the deal never went through. However, with the club entering a new ers with the appointment of Joan Laporta as president and their financial difficulties, it remains to be seen if the Catalan giants decide to gamble on Neymar Jr and his high wages.

