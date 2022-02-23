PSG star Neymar has opened up, saying that he did everything he could to ensure a return to Barcelona. Neymar did have a difficult start to life at PSG and there was a lot of pressure on him due to the record fee involved in his transfer. The Brazil star had a very successful stint at Barcelona, winning two La Liga titles and one Champions League before PSG came calling in 2017 and splashed out a whopping €222 million to secure his services. Since then, there have been many reports, which stated that Neymar wanted a return to Barcelona, most of it surfacing last year. Cristiano Ronaldo Videobombs a Journalist While Scribe Faces Camera, Manchester United Shares Funny Video Ahead of Their UCL 2021-22 Game Against Atletico Madrid

When asked about this while speaking on Fenomenos Podcast, said, "I tried to return to Barca. We tried everything, but it wasn't possible." Despite being in good form, Neymar's career at PSG so far has been plagued with injuries. But the forward seems to have settled down in France and things have been made much easier for him now that he has one of his closest friends in the same team--Lionel Messi. Besides being good friends, both form a pretty deadly trio alongside Kylian Mbappe.

The Argentine left Barcelona in a sensational free transfer to PSG, where he reunited with his former teammate and one part of the deadly MSN trio, which ruled club football some time ago. Neymar, for now, does not wish to return to Barcelona anymore. “I am very happy Leo had the opportunity to come here. He is my friend and we get on very well," he said.

He and Messi would now link up and hope to help PSG win the coveted UEFA Champions League title, something that is expected of the side filled with so many star players.

