Barcelona will hope to continue the momentum gained from their massive victory over Valencia as they take on Deportivo Alaves in La Liga 2024-25. The Catalan giants enter this contest on the back of a massive 7-1 victory over Valencia which saw Fermin Lopez score a brace while Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong, Ferran Torres, Raphinha score one each. Additionally, there was an own goal from Valencia's Cesar Tarrega as well. The victory over Valencia was not only morale-boosting for Barcelona but it also helped them break a winless streak in the La Liga. Hansi Flick and his team sit in third spot on the La Liga 2024-25 points table and will want to make the most of leaders Real Madrid (49 points) losing to Espanyol. The Catalan giants, with 42 points so far, will hope to reduce their six-point deficit against Atletico Madrid who are second with 48 points. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Alaves La Liga 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

The resounding win over Valencia was followed by a 2-2 draw against Atalanta and Barcelona would be more than willing to ensure that no point is dropped as the La Liga 2024-25 title race heats up. For Barcelona, a positive is Inigo Martinez's return after the defender recovered from his hamstring injury and was named in the matchday squad. The Catalan giants are set to continue having Wojciech Szczesny as the goalkeeper. Alaves on the other hand, will be without Antonio Sivera, Joan Jordán, and Abqar for this match. While Joan Jordan and Antonio Sivera are sidelined with injuries, Abqar will miss the contest as he is suspended. Barcelona 2-2 Atalanta, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Lamine Yamal, Ronald Araujo Score In Thrilling Draw As La Blaugrana Finish Second In League Phase.

When is Barcelona vs Alaves La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona will take on Alaves in the La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, February 2. The Barcelona vs Alaves match is set to be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium and it starts at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Alaves, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, for La Liga 2024-25 season, there is no official broadcaster in India. Fans in India will thus not be able to watch Barcelona vs Alaves La Liga 2024-25 match live telecast on any TV channel. For the Barcelona vs Alaves online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Alaves, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR World is the official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs Alaves live streaming in La Liga 2024-25 on the GXR World website for free. Barcelona are favourites for a victory and will likely seal all three points on offer here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2025 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).