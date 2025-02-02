FC Barcelona will continue their chase for the La Liga table toppers Real Madrid when they host Alaves in the blockbuster match at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday. The title race in the ongoing 2024-25 season is heating up, Catalan giants will aim to secure three points and strengthen their positions in the La Liga 2024-25 standings. Barcelona are ranked third in the La Liga 2024-25 standings and are just seven points behind arch-rivals Real Madrid. Alaves, on the other hand, are positioned at 17th place. Alaves are just one point above the relegation zone. Both clubs will aim for a positive result at this crucial stage of the ongoing La Liga 2024-25 season. Barcelona 2-2 Atalanta, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Lamine Yamal, Ronald Araujo Score In Thrilling Draw As La Blaugrana Finish Second In League Phase.

Spanish striker Lamine Yamal has been performing brilliantly on the pitch for his club, Barcelona. Game after game, the young striker has been setting new standards for himself. The best part about Yamal is that he always seeks to improve himself. His dribbling and vision have drawn comparisons with club icon Lionel Messi at Catalunya. Check out whether Lamine Yamal will play for Barcelona vs. Alaves in the La Liga 2024-25 match.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Alaves La Liga 2024-25 Match?

Despite his incredible form, Lamine Yamal faces a challenge in La Liga. He has been facing a goal drought that has persisted for three months. His last La Liga league stage goal came against the arch-rivals Real Madrid on November 3, 2024. This season, the Spanish striker has been in impressive form. Yamal has reached double figures in both goals and assists, scoring 10 goals and 13 assists across all official tournaments. Barcelona 7-1 Valencia, La Liga 2024-25: Fermine Lopez Scores a Brace; Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres and Frankie de Jong Score as Barca Route Los Ches to Put Pressure on League Leaders.

His impact on the pitch has been undeniable. The Spanish striker has become an integral part of Barcelona's attack alongside Lewandowski and Raphinha. With the La Liga standings heating up, Hansi Flick will surely hand another starting position to Lamine Yamal in their upcoming match against Alaves.

