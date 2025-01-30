A match with a frantic second half finished in an exciting 2-2 draw between Barcelona and Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25. Playing each other for the first time in a competitive match, the first 45 minutes were goalless, however, Lamine Yamal opened the scoring for the Spanish giants, but was equalised by Ederson quickly. Ronald Araujo put Barca in front for a while, before Mario Pasalic's late goal leveled the score as the clash ended in a 2-2 draw. With this Hansi Flick and his men finished second in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 league phase, and have qualified for the next round, while La Dea will need to play in playoffs to advance further. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Which Teams Are in Danger Heading into a Pivotal Week in the Revamped UCL?.

Barcelona 2-2 Atalanta

🚨 FULL TIME! 🚨 Barça finish second in the Champions League league phase!#BarçaAtalanta | @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/OsVtBTAH0H — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 29, 2025

