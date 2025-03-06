Down to 10 men midway into the first half, FC Barcelona had to adjust its game against the Benfica in UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 match. With 48% possession, Barca was restricted to just 10 shot attempts but managed to convert one of them as Raphinha’s solo run from the half and clinical finish handed the Spanish side 1-0 lead in the two-legged fixture. Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny’s defense also helped FC Barcelona to hold on to the slender lead. Second leg of the match will be played on March 11. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Martin Odegaard Scores Brace As Arsenal Secures Record 7–1 Away Win Against PSV Eindhoven.

Benfica vs FC Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024-25

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)