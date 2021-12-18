Barcelona would be hosting Elche for a La Liga 2021-22 match in La Liga 2021-22 on Saturday, December 18. The match would begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Xavi's side would have a chance of scripting a turnaround in their season. They are currently eighth on the points table, with just 24 points from 16 games. The Catalan club need to return to winning ways as soon as possible if they have to finish within the top four and secure a Champions League spot. Adding to their poor domestic form, Barcelona were knocked out of the Champions League recently and would now compete in the Europa League. A loss to Boca Juniors in the inaugural Maradona Cup followed. Xavi's side need to get back to winning ways in order to arrest this slide and improve results. And this might just be the match. Barcelona To Face Napoli, Borrusia Dortmund Draw Rangers in UEFA Europa League 2021–22 Knockout Round, Check Full Fixtures (See Post)

Elche on the other hand, are 16th on the points table but have managed to get victories in three out of their last four matches across competitions. They would look to put up a fight against Barcelona although the Catalan giants are expected to win all three points on offer.

When is Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

The Barcelona vs Elche clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on December 18, 2021 (Sunday) at the Camp Nou. The match has a scheduled time of 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Barcelona vs Elche live action on their television sets as they are likely to telecast the game.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Elche, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into the Voot Select app and website to watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Elche clash.

