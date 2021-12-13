Barcelona would take on Napoli while Borussia Dortmund would square off against Rangers in the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Knockout Round after the draw on Monday, December 13. In other fixtures, former champions Sevilla would face Dinamo Zagreb while RB Leipzig would take on Real Sociedad.

See Full Fixtures List:

Knockout round play-off draw ✅ 🤩 Which game are you looking forward to most? #UELdraw | #UEL pic.twitter.com/J7q7sJDiCs — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) December 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)