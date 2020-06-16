Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga 2019-20: Check Probable Line-ups for BAR vs LEG Football Match at Camp Nou

Football Dhairya Ingle| Jun 16, 2020 10:09 PM IST
Barcelona (Photo Credits: @FCBarcelona)

Barcelona returns home after a long gap of three months and will play their first game at Camp Nou for the first time after the coronavirus break. The play in front of 10,000 empty seats and but the home team is leaving no stone unturned to not let their players feel left out as they will be putting out banners, mosaics and videos sent by the fans. In this article, we shall bring you the probable lineup for both teams, but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game. Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Talking about the teams, the two have had quite a contrasting fortunes. Barcelona had won their game against Mallorca 4-0 and are obviously are on a sky-high whereas, Leganes lost 2-1 to Real Valladolid and the visitors will have to win this one to avoid getting relegated. Quique Setien’s challenge is to not overburden the players and keep them fresh until the end. Clement Lenglet has come back from suspension but now Jordi Alba will be forced to watch the games from the sidelines after picking up a yellow card in the game against Mallorca. Barcelona has announced the 23-member squad for the match.

Leganes is placed on number 19 of the La Liga 2019-20 and they do have a lot of them from saving themselves from the relegation. However, it would be an uphill task for the team to pick positive results against the Catalan Giants.

Barcelona: Marc-Ander ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Junior Firpo; Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezman.

Leganes: Ivan Cuellar; Roberto Rosales, Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Jonathan Silva; Ruben Perez, Jose Recio, Aitor Rubial, Javier Eraso; Roger Assale, Miguel Guerrero.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 10:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Antoine Griezman BAR vs LEG Barcelona vs Leganes Camp Nou Frenkie de Jong; Lionel Messi Junior Firpo; Ivan Rakitic La Liga 2019-20 Lionel Messi Luis Suarez Sergio Busquets
