Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Football Ashwani Mishra| Jun 16, 2020 06:31 PM IST
A+
A-
Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

La Liga Free Live Streaming Online: Spanish La Liga leader Barcelona got off to a brilliant start to life post COVID-19 break with a 4-0 demolition of Mallorca. Next up for the Catalonians are Leganes at Nou Camp where a win will move them 5 points clear of arch-rivals Real Madrid albeit temporarily. Manager Quique Setien has not had the most brilliant start to life as Barcelona manager but he is settling in well slowly. Opponents Leganes are 19th in the league and staring at relegation. Defeat could see them move to rock bottom in the points table. BAR vs LEG Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Barcelona vs Leganes Football Match.

Luis Suarez was a 57th-minute substitute for Barcelona in their previous game which marked the return to football for the Uruguayan striker after a lengthy layoff. He will likely start tonight with Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi flanking him. Messi with 20 goals and 13 assists is having a remarkable season again with the skipper single-handedly driving the side. Clement Lenglet returns from suspension to give Barcelona stability in the backline. Arturo Vidal scored in the last game and has done enough to merit a start for the hosts. La Liga 2019–20 Points Table Updated.

Alexander Szymanowski’s knee injury means he will miss the remainder of this season’s campaign for Leganes. Apart from the Argentine, all others are available for selection. Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem are the centre-back pairing for the visitors and have a tough test stopping the Barcelona juggernaut. Ibrahim Amadou and Roque Mesa may not venture forward much with protecting the backline their priority.

When is Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Barcelona vs Leganes match in La Liga 2019-20 will take place on June 17, 2020 (Tuesday mid-night) and will be played at the iconic Camp Nou. The match is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans will not be able to catch the live action of Barcelona vs Leganes match in La Liga 2019-20 as there are no official broadcasters available for La Liga in India. Barcelona Announces 23-Member Squad for Game Against Leganes, La Liga 2019-20 (See Team List).

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Leganes, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

The match will, however, be live-streamed on the official Facebook page of La Liga. Fans can log into Facebook and visit the La Liga FB page to watch the Barcelona vs Leganes live match. Barcelona have not lost a home game since November 2018 which tells us about the dominance they have playing at Nou Camp. Leganes do not look like troubling the hosts much who should get their 3 points with ease.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

