Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Barcelona will look to extend their three-match winning run at home in the league when they host table leaders Real Sociedad in their next La Liga 2020-21 fixture. Barcelona vs Real Sociedad match will be played at Camp Nou on December 17, 2020 (Thursday). Barcelona beat Levante, thanks to a late goal from Lionel Messi, in their last league match and will be desperate to string together a series of wins that can put them back in contention for the La Liga title. Barcelona Manager Ronald Koeman Says 'We'll Never See a Player Like Lionel Messi Again'.

They are currently placed eighth in the points table with 17 points from 11 matches and are nine behind La Liga leaders Real Sociedad with two games in hand. Sociedad have drawn their last six matches and haven’t won a game since 1-0 win over Cadiz in late November. They need wins to hold on to the top position. Barcelona are without Ousmane Dembele, who has now suffered a hamstring injury, Gerard Pique, Ansu Fati and Sergi Roberto all of whom are sidelined. Barcelona vs PSG UCL Round of 16 Match Could Well Decide Both Lionel Messi and Neymar's Future.

When is Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2020-21 match will be played at Camo Nou on December 17, 2020 (Wednesday midnight). The match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot watch the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad match live on television since there are no official broadcasters available for La Liga 2020-21 in India. But fans can always follow the match online.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad match live on Facebook Watch. To catch the live-action, fans must visit Facebook and then browse into the La Liga official Facebook page to watch the live streaming of the match.

