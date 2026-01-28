UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: FC Barcelona hosts Danish champions FC Copenhagen on 29 January 2026, in a high-stakes final fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase. Following a decisive 3-0 La Liga victory over Real Oviedo, the Catalan giants return to the Spotify Camp Nou needing a win to secure a place in the top eight and avoid the knockout play-offs. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs FC Copenhagen UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Hansi Flick’s side currently sits ninth in the league-phase table with 13 points. A victory tonight is essential to break into the top eight, which guarantees direct qualification for the round of 16. Should Barcelona draw or lose, they will likely face a two-legged play-off tie in February to progress.

FC Copenhagen, positioned 26th, arrive at the Camp Nou with their own ambitions. After a solid 1-1 draw against Napoli last week, the Danish side needs a result to climb into the top 24 and keep their European campaign alive in the play-off spots.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India

Football fans in India can watch the match live during the early hours of Thursday morning. The official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India is the Sony Sports Network.

TV Channels: The game will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten channels.

Live Streaming: Digital users can stream the match via the Sony LIV app and website. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Manchester City, PSG Suffer Losses; Arsenal, Real Madrid Continue Domination.

Match Fact

Detail Information Match FC Barcelona vs FC Copenhagen Competition UEFA Champions League (Matchday 8) Date 29 January 2026 (India) Kick-off Time 01:30 IST Venue Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona Live Stream (India) Sony LIV TV Channel (India) Sony Sports Network

Team News and Key Figures

The return of Lamine Yamal is the headline for Barcelona. The 18-year-old’s domestic form has been exceptional, but the squad faces a challenge in midfield. Pedri is ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Frenkie de Jong is suspended. Hansi Flick is expected to deploy Eric Garcia in a defensive midfield role to provide stability alongside Marc Casado.

Copenhagen will be without the experience of Thomas Delaney due to suspension. They are likely to rely on Jordan Larsson to lead the counter-attack in a match where they are expected to defend deeply for long periods.

