Record champions Bayern Munich will kick-off the Bundesliga 2021-22 season against dark horses Borussia Monchengladbach. The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach clash will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich on August 13, 2021 (Friday). The Bavarians are aiming for a 31st league title. Meanwhile, fans searching for Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. DFB Pokal Cup 2021–22: Erling Haaland Nets Hat-Trick As Borussia Dortmund Begin Title Defence.

Bayern Munich begin the new campaign with Julian Nagelsmann at the helm as he aims to take the Bavarian giants to their tenth successive Bundesliga crown. However, they face a tough task in their season opener in Borussia Monchengladbach, who have had a decent record against the defending champions in their recent meetings.

When is Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach match in Bundesliga 2021-22 will take place on August 14, 2021 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Allianz Arena Stadium in Munich and is scheduled to begin at 12:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India cannot live telecast the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach match on television sets since there are no official broadcasters available for Bundesliga 2021-22 in the country.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans might be able to watch the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach match on online platforms. FanCode provided the live streaming of Bundesliga 2020-21 in India and are once again likely to provide the stream, Fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to check the availability of the live streaming.

