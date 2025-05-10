German champions Bayern Munich will be at home to Borussia Monchengladbach as the Bundesliga season comes to an end. When the Bavarians appointed Vincent Kompany as their coach, there were eye brows raised but the former Belgium skipper has provided a massive return in the form of a domestic title. While there is still room for improvement, as was evident in their Champions League run, the team has done relatively well compared to last season. Opponents Monchengladbach are 9th with 45 points and are winless in their last five games played. It will take a special effort from them to put up a brave front here. Bayern Munich versus Borussia Monchengladbach will be streamed on the SonyLIV app from 10:00 PM IST. Bundesliga 2024–25 Transfer News: Florian Wirtz Era Looms As Bayern Munich Prepare To Bid Farewell to Thomas Muller.

Manuel Neuer starts in goal for Bayern Munich with the home side opting for a 4-2-3-1 formation. Leroy Sane and Michael Olise will be deployed on the wings, with Thomas Muller playing as the second striker. Harry Kane, who won his first senior trophy recently, will lead the attack for the Bavarians. Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic will form the double pivot in central midfield.

Moritz Nicolas, Alassane Plea, Nathan Ngoumou, and Mravin Friedrich miss out for Borussia Monchengladbach due to fitness issues. Kevin Stoger will be the no 10 and look to try and feed striker Tim Kleindienst in the attacking third. Rocco Reitz and Julian Weigl will form the double pivot in central midfield. Harry Kane’s Trophy Drought Ends As Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga 2024–25 Title Win Confirmed (Watch Video).

When is Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2024-25 Football Match Schedule Date, Time and Venue?

Bayern Munich will take on Borrusia Monchengladbach in Bundesliga 2024-25 on Saturday, May 10. The Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach match will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich and it starts at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2024-25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2024-25 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach live streaming online. Bayern Munich will dominate this game and secure a 3-1 win at home.

