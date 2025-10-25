Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2025–26 Live Streaming: Bayern Munich have made winning their habit this season, winning every time they have stepped on the pitch this season. The Bavarians have won seven times in the league and sit comfortably at the top of the German Bundesliga. Next up for them is an away tie against Borussia Mönchengladbach, the bottom-ranked club in the standings. Given the vast gulf in class between the two teams, Monchengladbach will feel they will need to produce one of the upsets of the campaign to gain some points here. Borussia Mönchengladbach versus Bayern Munich will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 7:00 PM IST. Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2025-26: Harry Kane, Michael Olise Score as Bavarians Continue Winning Start With Victory in Der Klassiker.

Borussia Mönchengladbach will line up in a 4-3-3 formation with Haris Tabakovic as the striker supported by wide forwards Franck Honorat and Jens Castrop in the final third. Yannik Engelhardt, Philipp Sander, and Rocco Reitz in midfield are good at recycling possession but often leave gaps for the opposition ton cash in on. Nico Elvedi will partner with Kevin Diks in the backline.

Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies, and Jamal Musiala are the players missing out for the champions Bayern Munich due to injuries. Harry Kane has excelled in the support striker role and will feature behind Nicolas Jackson. Luis Diaz and Michael Olise will use their pace and trickery to create chances out wide. Aleksandar Pavlovic and Joshua Kimmich will slot in midfield and dictate the tempo of the game. Dietmar Hamann Urges Bayern Munich To Rethink Early Contract Extension for Harry Kane, Says ‘Extending His Contract Would Be Madness’.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Match Details

Match Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Date Saturday, October 25 Time 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Borussia-Park, Monchengladbach Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2 (Live Telecast), SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match Schedule Date, Time and Venue?

Bayern Munich will take on Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga 2025-26 on Saturday, October 25. The Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025-26 match will be played at the Borussia-Park, Monchengladbach and it will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025–26 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025–26 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2025–26 live streaming online. Bayern Munich run through teams like a hot knife through butter and this game will be no different, with the visitors claiming an easy win.

