Bayern Munich will square off against Borussia Monchengladbach with an opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga 2024-25 points table. Bayer Leverkusen, the reigning champions, earlier outclassed Borussia Dortmund in a thrilling contest to cut down their gap with Bayern Munich to just one point and the Bavarians will have the opportunity to consolidate their position at the top of the Bundesliga 2024-25 points table should they win this contest. Bayern Munich had ended 2024 on a high by beating RB Leizig 5-1 and will look to carry on that good form in this matc as well. Bundesliga 2024–25: Jamal Musiala Doubtful With Illness Ahead of Bayern Munich’s Match Against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

The Bundesliga giants are set to be without Dayot Upamecano and Jamal Musiala. The injury list for Bayern Munich also contains the likes of Sacha Boey, Josip Stanisic, Hiroki Ito and also Joao Palhinha. But Vincent Kompany and co will be boosted by the return of Manuel Neuer, who has recovered from a rib injury. For Borussia Dortmund, Nathan Ngoumou will miss this match due to injury while Gerardo Seoane Castro confirmed that Franck Honorat's fitness is set to be assessed.

Borussia Monchengladbach sit in the ninth spot on the Bundesliga 2024-25 points table and a win although wouldn't change their place, it will help them cut down their gap with eighth-placed SC Freiburg. Bayern Munich had beaten Borussia Monchengladbach on both occasions last season and will hope to do it this time around as well. Bundesliga 2024–25: Germany Football Federation Awards VfL Bochum 2-0 Win Over Union Berlin After Goalkeeper Hit by Firelighter.

When is Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Match in Bundesliga 2024-25? Know Date, Time and Venue

Bayern Munich face Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga 2024-25 on Saturday, January 11. The Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig match is set to be played at the Allianz Arena and it starts at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Match in Bundesliga 2024-25?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of Bundesliga 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Match in Bundesliga 2024-25?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide Bundesliga 2024-25 live streaming in India. Fans looking to watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich live streaming can do so on the SonyLIV app and website, but would need to have a subscription to do the same. Bayern Munich are likely to emerge victorious in this contest and cement their top spot on the Bundesliga 2024-25 points table.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2025 08:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).