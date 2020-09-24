Bayern Munich vs Sevilla, UEFA Super Cup 2020 Free Live Streaming Online: It is time for the UEFA Super Cup as Bayern Munich and Sevilla get ready to lock horns in one of Europe’s premier competition. The German champions defeated PSG 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League final while Sevilla beat Inter Milan in the Europa League summit clash to set up a mother watering clash tonight. Bayern Munich have been in fine form since manager Hansi Flick took over the reins of the team. Sevilla will definitely start off as the underdogs but their ability to grind out results against superior teams, make them a decent opposition. Bayern Munich versus Sevilla will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network from 12:30 am IST. BAY vs SEV Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Super Cup 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for Bayern Munich vs Sevilla Football Match.

Kingsley Coman, who scored the only game against PSG in Bayern’s last European success, has not travelled with the team due to lack of fitness. Javi Martinez is part of the squad despite heavily linked with a move away from the champions. New signing Leroy Sane has started off his Bayern career in fine fashion and him and Serge Gnabry on the wings can cause mayhem in the Sevilla backline. Robert Lewandowski is a predatory striker who in partnership with Thomas Muller will lead the Bayern Munich forward line. Bayern Munich 8-0 Schalke, Bundesliga 2020-21 Result: Serge Gnabry Nets Hat-Trick As Leroy Sane Impresses on Debut.

The return of Ivan Rakitic to Sevilla gives them quality in midfield with the former Barcelona man playing the sweeper role. The Spanish club do not have any injury concern which means the first team players like Lucas Ocampos, Suso and Luuk De Jong all start. Sergio Escudero will come in place of Sergio Reguilon who has moved to Tottenham Hotspur.

When is Bayern Munich vs Sevilla UEFA Super Cup 2020 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Bayern Munich vs Sevilla UEFA Super Cup 2020 clash will take place on September 25, 2020 (Friday). The match will be played at the Puskas Arena in Hungary and the final has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Sevilla UEFA Super Cup 2020 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Bayern Munich vs Sevilla UEFA Super Cup 2020 clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA matches in India. Fans need to tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD to catch the final match live.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bayern Munich vs Sevilla UEFA Super Cup 2020 Football Match?

Live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Sevilla UEFA Super Cup 2020 will be available online on SonyLiv. Fans watch catch BAY vs SEV the match live on either the SonyLiv app or on the website. Bayern Munich are the in-form team in Europe and Sevilla will do well to match their firepower. A 3-1 win in favour of the German club looks the likely outcome.

