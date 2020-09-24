Bayern Munich (BAY) will take on Sevilla (SEV) in the UEFA Super Cup 2020 final. BAY vs SEV clash will be played at the Puskas Arena in Hungary on September 24, 2020 (late Thursday night). The Spanish side won the Europa League last season while the Bavarians were crowned as Champions League champions. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction tips for Bayern Munich vs Sevilla, can scroll down below for more details. Bayern Munich 8-0 Schalke, Bundesliga 2020-21 Result: Serge Gnabry Nets Hat-Trick As Leroy Sane Impresses on Debut.

Bayern Munich started the new footballing season, where they left off the last, beating Schalke 8-0 in the opening fixture of Bundesliga 2020-21. Leroy Sane impressed on his debut while Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski also produced brilliant performances. Considering their form, Hansi Flick’s men will surely start as the favourites. Sevilla are yet to begin their new season and have just played one friendly game so far, so lack of match fitness could play an important role in this game.

Bayern Munich vs Sevilla, UEFA Super Cup 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Manuel Neuer (BAY) must be your keeper for this game.

Bayern Munich vs Sevilla, UEFA Super Cup 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Anthony Davies (BAY), Benjamin Pavard (BAY) and Jesus Navas (SEV) must be your defenders for this game.

Bayern Munich vs Sevilla, UEFA Super Cup 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Kingsley Coman (BAY), Leon Goretzka (BAY), Serge Gnabry (BAY) and Ivan Rakitic (SEV) must be the players in your midfield.

Bayern Munich vs Sevilla, UEFA Super Cup 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Robert Lewandowski (BAY), Suso (SEV) and Lukk De Jong (SEV) must be your forwards.

Bayern Munich vs Sevilla, UEFA Super Cup 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Manuel Neuer (BAY), Anthony Davies (BAY), Benjamin Pavard (BAY), Jesus Navas (SEV), Kingsley Coman (BAY), Leon Goretzka (BAY), Serge Gnabry (BAY), Ivan Rakitic (SEV), Robert Lewandowski (BAY), Suso (SEV) and Lukk De Jong (SEV).

Serge Gnabry (BAY) must be sleeted as your captain while Robert Lewandowski (SEV) can be named as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).