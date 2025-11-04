UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: European champions Paris Saint-Germain have started their UEFA Champions League campaign on a bright note this term, with the club top of the standings. The Parisians have won their first three matches and scored 13 goals in the process. They might have had a few hiccups in the French Ligue 1, but when it comes to dominating the continental showpiece, they are on course. They next face Bayern Munich in their latest fixture, a team that has won all their games played so far. It is fascinating to see the German champions under manager Vincent Kompany as they are yet to put a foot wrong. The Bavarians, though, will feel this is their biggest challenge till date. PSG versus Bayern Munich will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecast on the Sony Ten network from 1:30 AM IST. UCL 2025–26: Ousmane Dembele Fit for PSG’s UEFA Champions League Clash Against Bayern Munich.

Ousmane Dembele, the Ballon d’Or winner, will be the central striker in the final third for PSG with Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as the two wingers. Vitinha will look to control the tempo of the game in midfield with the help of Warren Zaire-Emery and Joao Neves. Pacho will partner with Marquinhos in the heart of the defence. In terms of injuries, Lee Kang-in and Desire Doue miss out for the hosts.

Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies are the long-term absentees for Bayern Munich and there is no update on the return date. Leon Goretzka will return to the Bayern Munich midfield and will partner Joshua Kimmich here. Nicolas Jackson is likely to lead the attack, with Harry Kane playing as the support striker. Luis Diaz and Michael Olise will be the pick for the two-winger spot. Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Fermin Lopez Nets Hat-Trick, Lamine Yamal Scores as Catalan Giants Secure Dominant Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match PSG vs Bayern Munich Date Wednesday, November 5 Time 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Parc des Princes, Paris Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

PSG are set to lock horns with Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, November 5. The PSG vs Bayern Munich UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris and it will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch PSG vs Bayern Munich live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. For the PSG vs Bayern Munich online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. PSG are a quality team, but they meet more than their match in Bayern Munich and could go down fighting in this tie.

