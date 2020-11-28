Filippo Inzaghi and Andrea Pirlo, two of the greatest Italian footballers, will clash as managers when newly-promoted side Benevento take on defending champions Juventus. After a narrow win over Ferencvaros in Europe, there is some kind of momentum building up for Bianconeri but a lot of work still needs to be done before the Italian giants can look like their usual self. AC Milan are flying high at the moment and it is now clear that Juventus will face their toughest test in several years to lay their hands of the Serie A title. Benevento are snapped their four-game losing streak last weekend with a win over Fiorentina which must have been a confidence booster. Benevento versus Juventus will be telecasted on Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 10:30 pm IST. When Diego Maradona Perfectly Summed Up the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Debate.

Benevento have some important players missing with Bryan Dabo in quarantine following a positive coronavirus test and Gaetano Letizia, Massimo Volta, Iago Falque and Daam Foulon out injured. Their 4-3-2-1 formation with Gianluca Lapadula heading the attack looks a balanced one, at least on paper. Attacking midfielder Gianluca Caprari returns following a two game suspension and should aid their forward play.

Leonardo Bonucci is expected to undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the contest while Merih Demiral and Girogio Chiellini are ruled out. Talismanic striker Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature against Benevento, as he is given a rest. Paulo Dybala and in form Alvaro Morata should line up as the two forwards with Dejan Kulusevski as the playmaker behind them. Rodrigo Bentancur and Adrian Rabiot are indispensable members of the Andrea Pirlo setup and they will continue to play every game.

When is Benevento vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Benevento vs Juventus match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the Municipal Stadium Ciro Vigorito. The match will take place on November 28, 2020 (Saturday mid-night) and is scheduled to start at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Live Telecast of Benevento vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can follow the live telecast of the Benevento vs Juventus match in Serie A 2020-21 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Network is the official broadcasters of Serie A 2020-21 in India. Fans can follow the game live on Sony Ten 2 & HD and Sony Six channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Benevento vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Benevento vs Juventus match will also be available on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Serie A 2020-21 clash for its online fans in India. Juventus have quality players in every department and they will dominate play from the onset. Expect a 1-3 scoreline in favour of the Bianconeri at the end of 90 minutes.

