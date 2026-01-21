Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Juventus are set to host Portuguese giants Benfica tonight, on 21 January 2026, in a high-stakes UEFA Champions League encounter at the Allianz Stadium. Following back-to-back victories in their previous fixtures, the Italian side is looking to break into the top eight of the league phase to secure direct qualification for the knockout rounds. UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Manchester City, PSG Suffer Losses; Arsenal, Real Madrid Continue Domination.

This match represents a clash of philosophies between Spalletti’s fluid attacking system and Mourinho’s renowned tactical discipline. Juventus currently sit in the middle of the table and a win tonight would act as a significant springboard before their final league phase game against Monaco next week.

For Benfica, the situation is more precarious. Positioned outside the automatic qualification spots, they likely need at least four points from their final two matches to ensure they progress to the knockout play-off round. The atmosphere in Turin is expected to be electric, with Juventus aiming to maintain their formidable home record in European competition.

UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India

Football enthusiasts in India can watch the live telecast of the Juventus vs Benfica match on the Sony Sports Network. The game will be available on their primary high-definition and standard-definition sports channels.

For those preferred digital viewing, the match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. Given the 1:30 am IST start time, viewers are encouraged to check their subscriptions in advance to avoid missing the opening whistle. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Slavia Prague vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Feature Details Match Juventus vs Benfica (UCL Matchday 7) Date Thursday, 22 January 2026 (India) Time (IST) 1:30 am IST Venue Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy Live Telecast (India) Sony Sports Network Live Streaming (India) SonyLIV Juventus Standing 12th (League Phase) Benfica Standing 22nd (League Phase)

Team News and Key Figures

Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti has confirmed that the squad is in good physical condition, though they will be without star striker Dušan Vlahović, who continues his recovery from a thigh injury. In his absence, Jonathan David is expected to lead the attack, supported by the creative Kenan Yıldız.

Benfica, now led by José Mourinho, arrive in Turin desperate for points to keep their playoff hopes alive. The "Eagles" are currently struggling for consistency and will be missing key players including Alexander Bah and Richard Ríos. However, Mourinho’s side can take confidence from their recent win over Napoli, proving they remain a threat to Italy's elite.

