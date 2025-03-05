Spanish La Liga leaders Barcelona will be in action against Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. The Catalonians are involved in a thrilling La Liga title race with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid and with focus now on Europe, the team will look to continue their dominance this campaign that has made them a standout side. They finished second behind Liverpool in the group stage and Benfica will need to battle hard to stop their juggernaut. Hosts Benfica had to get the better of Monaco in the qualifiers after they ended up at 17th in the group stage. Benfica versus Barcelona will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. Lamine Yamal Wins Golden Boy 2024 Award, Becomes Fourth Barcelona Player After Lionel Messi, Gavi, Pedri to Win Prestigious Accolade.

Nicolas Otamendi and Antonio Silva will form the center-back pairing for Benfica with Anatoliy Trubin in goal. Vangelis Pavlidis, Kerem Akturkoglu, and Bruma will be part of the front three. Fredrik Aursnes should set the tempo of their play in central midfield with Orkun Kokcu and Leandro Barrerio pushing forward to join the attack.

Andrea Christensen has suffered another setback and is likely to miss this game due to a calf injury. Gavi returns from an illness and will be part of the starting lineup for Barcelona. Robert Lewandowski has been a standout figure for the visitors and should lead the attack with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal on the wings. Frenkie de Jong and Pedri make up the midfield pairing. Check out the preview and streaming options of the Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024–25 match.

When is Benfica vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

FC Barcelona will take on Banfica in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 on Thursday, March 6 in the round of 16 fixture. The Barcelona vs Atalanta match is set to be played at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Portugal and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out Benfica vs Barcelona viewing options below. PSV Eindhoven 1–7 Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16: Martin Odegaard Brace Leads Ruthless Display As Gunners Register Emphatic First Leg Win.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Benfica vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Season. Fans in India can watch the Benfica vs Barcelona live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and 5 SD/HD TV channels. Jio users can also watch the Benfica vs Barcelona match on JioTV. For Barcelona vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2024-25 round of 16 first leg online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Benfica vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Expect a quality game of football with Barcelona claiming a 1-3 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2025 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).