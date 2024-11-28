Lamine Yamal has had a sensational 2024 year. The star won the UEFA Euro 2024 competition and was named best young player of the tournament with four assists and a goal in the competition. At a club level also, Yamal is shining the brightest amongst the star-studded La Liga league. With his outstanding performance in the 2024 calendar year, Lamine Yamal won the Golden Boy 2024 award – setting up a record of being the youngest-ever winner of the prize at the age of 17 years four months. Lamine Yamal Announces That He Is Joining UNICEF As Ambassador, Reads Heartfelt Letter for His Little Brother and Other Children on World Children’s Day 2024 (Watch Video).

The award recognises players under the age of 21 playing in Europe. Outshining other competitors like Real Madrid’s Arda Guler and Paris St Germain’s Warren Zaire-Emery, the Barcelona starlet was chosen for the title. Yamal, who broke multiple records during the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament was also the favourite to win the Golden Boy 2024 award. In the current La Liga 2024-25 season also, Lamine Yamal has formed a lethal front three with experienced Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha putting Barcelona at the top of the points table. Lamine Yamal Injury Update: Coach Hansi Flick Gives Insights on Star Attacker's Absence During Real Sociedad vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 Post-Game Interview.

With this achievement, Lamine Yamal became the fourth Barcelona player after Lionel Messi, Gavi, and Pedri to win the Golden Boy award. Some of the previous winners of the award include Wayne Rooney, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. Barcelona’s 18-year-old attacking midfielder Vicky Lopez won the Golden Girl award.

