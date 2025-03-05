Arsenal produced a dominant performance to beat PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their round of 16 match in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 at the Philips Stadium on March 5. The Gunners, who haven't had the best of times in the past few games in the Premier League, shrugged off their goal-scoring woes by netting as many as seven in the first leg. Jurrien Timber gave Arsenal the lead in the 18th minute before it was doubled by youngster Ethan Nwaneri in the 21st. Mikel Merino's score gave Arsenal a 3-0 lead before PSV pulled one back through Noa Lang who scored from the penalty spot. After the half-time, it was Martin Odegaard (47', 73') who scored twice while Leandro Trossard (48') and Riccardo Calafiori (85') also found the back of the net. Real Madrid 2–1 Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16: Rodrygo, Brahim Diaz on Target As Los Blancos Secure First Leg Win in Madrid Derby.

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven Result

Arsenal's biggest away win in the Champions League 🤯#UCL pic.twitter.com/ApuatSfxW5 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)