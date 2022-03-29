Brazil will look to end their CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying campaign undefeated as they take on Bolivia in the latest round of matches. The clash will be played at the Olympic Stadium in La Paz, Bolivia on March 30, 2022 (early Wednesday morning). Meanwhile, fans searching for Bolivia vs Brazil, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers live streaming details can scroll down below. FIFA World Cup 2022: Which Teams Qualified for the Mega Event in Qatar & Who Missed Out, Check Full List!

Brazil are almost guaranteed to finish at the top of their FIFA World Cup Qualifying group. But Tite's men will be hoping to end the campaign undefeated and will be looking to win their final game. Meanwhile, Bolivia can no longer qualify for the World Cup but after three consecutive defeats will have hopes of ending the campaign with a win and hand Brazil their first defeat.

When Is Bolivia vs Brazil CONMEBOL 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The match between Bolivia and Brazil would be played at the Olympic Stadium in La Paz, Bolivia. The match would be played on March 30, 2022 (Wednesday) and has a scheduled start time of 05:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Bolivia vs Brazil CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier, LIVE?

Unfortunately, Bolivia vs Brazil match will not be live telecasted in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers in India. Fans will therefore not be able to catch the live-action of the CONMEBOL match on their television sets.

Is Bolivia vs Brazil CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Since there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers in India, fans will also not be able to watch Bolivia vs Brazil match online. But fans can always follow the match on the social media handles of both teams.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2022 02:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).