Bolivia will face Brazil in their final 2026 World Cup qualifying fixture with an outside hope of making it to the main event in USA next year. The home side will need to defeat Brazil and hope Venezuela drop points in their tie against Colombia. They have managed 17 points so far in their campaign and head into the game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Colombia. Opponents Brazil are second and doing well under the management of Carlo Ancelotti. They will look to finish second with a win here. Ederson Bids Farewell to Manchester City After Signing With Fenerbahce, Says ‘All My Dreams Came True’ (Watch Video).

Bolivia will opt for a 4-3-2-1 formation with Miguel Terceros as the lone striker up top. Roberto Fernández and Moisés Paniagua will be on the wings and look to create chances out wide. Ervin Vaca is the playmaker making the side tick with his slick passing range. Gabriel Villamíl and Robson Matheus will push forward to join the attack from the central areas.

Richarlison has been in good form for Brazil and he will shoulder the goal scoring responsibility for the team. Luiz Henrique and Samuel Lino will be the two wingers with Lucas Paqueta featuring in a no 10 role. Marquinhos in the defensive line brings calmness on the pitch with a wealth of experience under his belt.

Bolivia vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Details

Match Bolivia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Date Wednesday, September 10 Time 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Municipal Villa Ingenio, El Alto, La Paz., Bolivia Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), No Live Telecast

When is Bolivia vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Bolivia National Football Team vs Brazil National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers match is on Wednesday, September 10. The Bolivia vs Brazil match is set to be played at the Municipal Villa Ingenio, El Alto, La Paz., Bolivia Ecuador and it starts at 05:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Joao Pedro Vomits on Pitch After Colliding With Teammate Gabriel Martinelli During Brazil vs Chile FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers (Watch Video).

Where to Get Bolivia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Telecast?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Bolivia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifier live telecast on any TV channel in India. For Bolivia vs Brazil online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Bolivia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Streaming Online?

FanCode is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers in India. Fans in India can hence watch the Ecuador vs Argentina live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 25. Bolivia will fight hard in this game but it may not be sufficient at the end.

