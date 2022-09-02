Borussia Dortmund will play host to Hoffenheim in Bundesliga 2022-23 at Signal Iduna Park. The match will be played on Saturday, September 3. The home side will head into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 win against Hertha Berlin while the visitors will look to extend their three-game winning run. Both the teams have nine points after four matches in the German league. However, the Black and Yellows would aim to repeat the result when the last time these two sides collided in the top flight in which Dortmund won 3-2. For live telecast and online live streaming details, scroll down below. Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Cologne, DFB-Pokal 2022-23 Match Result: Munich Thrash Koln To Progress in German Cup

Edin Terzic and his boys have had a reasonably good start to the season in the German top flight, having won three out of four games. A lot will depend on how they approach in the game against Hoffenheim as their fierce rivals Bayern Munich are cruising at the moment. Julian Brandt, Marco Reus and Karim Adeyemi would lead the attack for Terzic'a side. Emre Can can make it to the playing XI alongside Jude Bellingham to bring a balance of defense and attack. For Andre Breitenreiter, he has begun a positive start to his tenure at Hoffenheim, winning the last three domestic encounters in charge. He would definitely go with the same line-up that is currently flying high with great confidence.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim FC, Bundesliga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim FC, Bundesliga 2022-23 match will be played at Signal Iduna Park. The game will be held on September 3, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim FC, Bundesliga 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim FC, Bundesliga 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network since it is the official broadcaster for the Bundesliga 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim FC, Bundesliga 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Bundesliga in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim FC, Bundesliga match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

