Berlin, September 1: Bayern Munich showed no mercy to third division outfit Viktoria Cologne, cruising to a 5-0 victory on the road to conclude the 1st round of the German Cup on Wednesday. Cologne started courageously on home soil and were able to keep the German giants at a distance.

The lower league side were even able to press Bayern onto the back foot, as Niklas May unleashed the first dangerous effort on target in the 13th minute. The hosts thought they had stunned Bayern with the opener in the 20th minute, but Simon Handel's goal was ruled offside.

Bayern responded with furious attacks but couldn't overcome Viktoria goalkeeper Ben Voll, who defused attempts from Ryan Gravenberch and Joshua Kimmich at the half-hour mark.

Julian Nagelsmann's side continued on the front foot and were rewarded with the opener in the 35th minute, when Gravenberch hammered home a loose ball from inside the box.

The Bavarians gained momentum and doubled their advantage just before half-time, as youngster Mathys Tel curled the ball from the left wing into the far corner, reports Xinhua.

Cologne's resistance was broken eight minutes after the restart as Kimmich's defence-splitting chip found Serge Gnabry, whose square pass allowed Sadio Mane to tap home for 3-0 from very close range. Jamal Musiala and Leon Goretzka came off the bench and put the game to bed with another two goals for relentless Bayern.

"It is a nightmare to play against in-form Bayern. We defended very well and had some chances. The experience of playing against Bayern is a big opportunity for every player. I think the first 30 minutes were perfect," said Viktoria Cologne head coach Olaf Janssen.

"Viktoria staged a good performance. They played well and tried to counter a few times. We controled proceedings and were patient. Our two goals before the break were crucial," said Bayern Munich head coach Nagelsmann.

