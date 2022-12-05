A massively changed Brazil lost out to Cameroon in their final group game but it is clear the business end of the campaign is just starting for them. They face Asian giants South Korea in a Round of 16 tie at the Stadium 974 in Doha where Tite will want his side to showcase why they are considered one of the favourites to lift the title. The Selecao are yet to hit top gear in Qatar but they have dominated teams which will give them a lot of confidence. Opponents South Korea have surprised a few by getting it to the knock-out phase. They looked dead and buried after the defeat at the hands of Ghana on matchday 2 but they shocked Portugal to claim qualification in style. Will Neymar Play Tonight in Brazil vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Match? Check Out Possibility of Star Forward Featuring in BRA vs KOR Line-Up.

Neymar is set to return for Brazil which is a massive boost for them. The PSG forward is the heartbeat of this side and will be heavily involved in attack. Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles are out of the World Cup with injuries. Manchester United duo of Fred and Casemiro will be vital for the South American team as they bring about a high pressing game with them. Richarlison will come off the bench in this tie with Neymar playing as the no 9.

Cho Gue-Sung will lead the attack for South Korea and he has the ability to score against the best of teams which makes him a potent figure. Heung Min Son is a tireless runner on the left flank for the team and he will need to defend a bit against this Brazil side. Jung Woo-Young and Hwang In-Beom will sit on top the backline and cut space to run into for the Brazilian wingers. Neymar Shares Pictures After Returning to Training Ahead of Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Match.

When is Brazil vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Stadium 974. The match will be played on December 06, 2022 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to begin at 00:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

