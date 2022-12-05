Brazil have expectedly made it to the round of 16 in this FIFA World Cup 2022 but not without a hiccup in their final group stage match, where they were stunned by a spirited Cameroon side. Although most of their first-team players were rested for this clash, the defeat is likely to dent Brazil’s confidence a bit. The five-time champions now are slated to go up against South Korea, who pulled off a major win over Portugal to advance to the knockout stage. As Brazil’s match nears, fans might be wondering if their star man Neymar will be available for this clash. So will Neymar play the Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 last 16 match? Pele Health Update: Brazil Football Legend Stable, Confirm Doctors

Neymar suffered from an ankle injury in Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign opener against Serbia and had walked off before full-time. He was subsequently ruled out of the group-stage matches. Initially, it was feared that he might miss the rest of the competition. Brazil seemingly struggled a bit in their attack without Neymar in the mix. Casemiro’s late goal pulled them to a win against Switzerland while they would want to put aside the performance they had against Cameroon. Neymar returning to Brazil’s scheme of things in the knockout phase is extremely crucial if the five-time champions aim to challenge for the title in Qatar. FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal Schedule in IST: Know Who Play Whom in Last Eight of Football WC

Will Neymar Play in Brazil vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

The good news for fans is that the PSG star is set to feature in this last 16 clash against South Korea. The development was confirmed by Brazil coach Tite, who reportedly said, “Yes, he will be available. He will train with us this afternoon, if everything goes well, he will play.” With this confirmation, he is certain to find a spot in the starting XI for this clash. This is a huge boost for Brazil, who need to be at nothing but their absolute best if they are to fend off a challenge from a spirited South Korea side, that made it to the last 16 with a sensational victory over Portugal.

Danilo is also set to be back for this match. However, defender Alex Sandro's availability is also uncertain for this clash. Brazil already have had Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles get ruled out of the remaining tournament.

