Neymar shared pictures of himself training and preparing ahead of the Brazil vs South Korea round of 16 match in FIFA World Cup 2022. The star player was ruled out of the group stage of the competition because of an ankle injury he sustained his side's opening game against Serbia. He has, however, said to be fit for the South Korea match as Brazil hope to strengthen their bid for the FIFA World Cup 2022 title in Qatar. Will Neymar Play Tonight in Brazil vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Match? Check Out Possibility of Star Forward Featuring in BRA vs KOR Line-Up

Neymar Returns to Training, Shares Pictures:

I feel good, I knew that I would now ✋🏽😜🤚🏽 pic.twitter.com/LpJ3BZJaU9 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) December 3, 2022

